One non-compliance found in inspection of HSE Residential Centre in Kilmacrennan

One non-compliance was noted in a HIQA inspection at a designated residential centre for people with disabilities in Kilmacrennan.

There were eight residents in place at Abbey Court when the inspection took place in September, the first inspection since it was registered the previous May.

Inspectors found a good quality of care and support was provided for the residents living at the centre. However, a number of issues were noted in the area of fire precautions.

In a statement, the HSE says staff have completed Fire Safety Training, regular drills take place, and regular meetings are held between the HSE and the Housing Association, which owns the centre to ensure outstanding fire safety works are completed.

You can read the full report HERE

HSE statement in full-

HIQA Inspection – Abbey Court – OSV-0008846

12 December 2025

Abbey Court designated centre is managed by the Health Service Executive (HSE) and was registered in May 2025. The centre comprises of eight single-occupancy apartments from which a residential support service to individuals with disabilities is provided. Each apartment features a private entrance with a doorbell, a bedroom with en-suite facilities, and an open-plan kitchen, dining, and living area. The centre is situated in a village in County Donegal, offering residents convenient access to local amenities. A team of healthcare assistants provide 24/7 support to residents. Transport is provided to facilitate access to community-based activities and services for the residents.

Abbey Court was inspected by the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) on 9 September 2025 and the report was published on the HIQA website on 12 December 2025.

The inspector met with a number of the residents in their homes. Each apartment was noted to be comfortably decorated in line with residents’ individual preferences. Residents told the inspector they were happy living in Abbey Court and were happy with the support provided by staff. Residents also spoke positively about their daily routines, hobbies, and social outings. The inspector noted that staff members met were familiar with residents’ needs.

Fifteen regulations were inspected during the inspection. Thirteen received a compliant judgement, one received a substantially compliant judgement and one was deemed not compliant. The HSE has undertaken the following actions to ensure full compliance within this centre:

Staff have completed Fire Safety Training.

All residents have an up-to-date Personal Emergency Evacuation Plan (PEEP) and participate in regular fire evacuation drills.

Regular meetings are held between the HSE and the Housing Association, which owns the centre, so that outstanding fire safety works are completed at the centre.

The HSE remains committed to delivering a high-quality, person-centred service to the residents of Abbey Court designated centre.