Progress on Pettigo flood protections welcomed

Progress in protecting the town of Pettigo from flooding has been welcomed.

It has emerged, through a parliamentary question issued by Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty, that a review of the national indicative flood maps for Pettigo will be undertaken to assess in more detail the level of risk in the town.

The question was submitted after concerns about the Termon River were raised by Cllr Michael McMahon to the Deputy.

He says Pettigo had a narrow escape in September after 60 sandbags were positioned in time.

However, Cllr McMahon says that has not always been the case: