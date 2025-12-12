Roadside memorials may be banned due to safety risks

Plans are being considered to stop roadside memorials on motorways, dual carriageways, and high-speed roads over 60 kilometers per hour due to safety risks.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland is warning of pedestrians, stopping vehicles, and driver distractions as the main reasons for the proposal.

Local authorities are urged to offer alternatives like memorial gardens, while keeping road safety the priority.

Transport Minister Darragh O’Brien says there’s no definitive decision on the plans……………

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Greg Hughes spoke to Marie Furey, a member of Road Victim Support Northern Ireland – Donegal, whop lost her partner Johnny in a road tragedy in 2022.

She has erected a memorial at the spot where he died, and says she sometimes goes there for comfort……………….