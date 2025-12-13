Donegal Deputy welcomes pause in the introduction of medical dispensing charges for blister packs

A pause in the introduction of medical dispensing charges for blister packs, has been agreed by The Irish Pharmacy Union and the HSE.

The delay comes in order to give pharmacists the chance to engage with their customers about the new charges coming into effect next April.

Supports will be available to vulnerable patients, to help with payments according to the Health Minister Jennifer Murnane O’Connor.

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says it is not fair that the charges must fall upon the most vulnerable: