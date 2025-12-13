€115.8m in DCB grants issued this year

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Paul Canning, has paid tribute to staff in the Defective Concrete Blocks team at Donegal County Council as they approach the end of 2025.

The number of homeowners currently undertaking remedial works under the Enhanced Defective Concrete Block Grant Scheme has significantly increased since the third quarter of this year.

Since the commencement of the previous scheme in 2020, Donegal County Council has issued payments to applicant homeowners totalling €189m.

This includes payments of €74.2m for January–September of this year, and further payments of €10.5m in October, €15.7m in November, and €15.4m in December.

Cllr Paul Canning said the majority of valid Remedial Works and Ancillary Claims submitted up to early December 2025 have now been reviewed and approved. He added that payments are expected to be issued to applicants before Christmas, provided that all partied remain tac compliant.

He emphasised that this achievement has only been possible thanks to the dedication and hard work of the team.