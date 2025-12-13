Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
HSE warning public of the circulation of high strength MDMA

The HSE is warning high strength MDMA, linked to serious illness and death, is circulating this Christmas.

It says products tested this year range from zero to over 300 milligrams of pure MDMA, increasing the risk of overheating, seizures, and cardiac complications.

The HSE urges people to avoid drugs, but warns those who do use, to start low, avoid mixing substances, watch for emergency signs, and seek help immediately if someone becomes unwell.

Eamon Keenan, HSE National Clinical Lead for Addiction Services, says people need to remain cautious:

