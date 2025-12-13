Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Sheridan and Harkin react to Donegal’s win over Inishowen in Oscar Traynor Trophy

Donegal Junior League manager Eamonn Sheridan

Rathmullan native Eamonn Sheridan has guided the Donegal Junior League into the semi-finals of the Oscar Traynor Trophy after a 4-2 aggregate win over the Inishowen Football League.

Eddie O’Reilly got this afternoon’s only goal as Sheridan’s side earned a 1-0 win at Maginn Park.

After the game, the Donegal manager spoke to Chris Ashmore and acknowledged the depth of quality he has at his disposal…

 

Former Finn Harps midfielder Gareth Harkin is the Donegal captain. He also spoke to Chris at full time…

