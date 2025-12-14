Buncrana Hearts FC urge vandals to hand themselves in after dugout damaged

Buncrana Hearts FC are urging a group of vandals to come forward after their home dugout was damaged.

The club says “extensive damage” was caused to the area in Castle Park last night.

In a social media post, they say it is “particularly disappointing” as the dugouts were just upgraded in October at a “considerable cost”.

A member of the club is aware of who the perpetrators are and was also caught on CCTV.

They are now giving them 48 hours to come forward or the footage will be handed over to an Garda Síochána.