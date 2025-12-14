Four people killed in separate collisions on Irish roads this weekend

Four people have died in three separate road crashes in the last 24 hours.

In Tipperary, a man in his 30s died in a two car collision on the N24, outside Clonmel, shortly after 1am this morning.

The road is currently closed from the Cahir Road Roundabout to the Heywood Road Junction.

Separately in Tipperary, two young men, one aged in his early 20s and one aged in his late teens, died in a four car crash at Ballinunty, shortly before 6 o’clock yesterday evening.

Two women, both in their 20s, were taken by ambulance to Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel where their injuries are described as non-life-threatening.

In County Monaghan, a man in his 60s died in a crash yesterday morning.

He was knocked down by a lorry at Old Cross Square in Monaghan town and was pronounced dead at the scene.