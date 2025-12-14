Fresh pressure mounting on Fianna Fáil following new claims about failed presidential campaign

Fresh pressure is growing on Fianna Fáil’s leadership following new claims about the party’s failed presidential campaign.

A Mail on Sunday report suggests senior figures were aware of concerns around candidate Jim Gavin before his selection, but the campaign went ahead regardless.

Fianna Fáil commissioned an internal review into the handling of Jim Gavin’s failed presidential candidacy.

Former RTÉ broadcaster Brian Dobson says the controversy may prove far more than a footnote in Irish political history: