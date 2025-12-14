Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Gardaí urging motorists to be cautious as Donegal remains under Status Yellow rain warning

Gardaí in Donegal are urging motorists to take extra care on the road due to persistent rainfall.

They are particularly asking people to avoid the slip road to the side of the Clanree Hotel in Letterkenny and other routes that are prone to flooding, especially as it starts to get dark.

Drivers are being asked to turn back if the road ahead appears to be badly flooded.

If the road ahead is only partially flooded, then pass through, keeping to the part of the road that is visible, one car at a time and when exiting the water, drive slowly, tapping your brakes a number of times to dry them out.

