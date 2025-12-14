Man and woman extradited from Malta to Enniskillen on multiple charges

Two people have been extradited from Malta to Northern Ireland by the Police Service’s International Policing Unit.

A 27-year-old man and 58-year-old woman are due to appear in court in Fermanagh tomorrow.

The man is wanted to stand trial in Northern Ireland for two offences of rape, and six offences of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Meanwhile, the woman is wanted to stand trial for three offences of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and three offences of child cruelty.

The offences occurred in the Enniskillen area between February 2020 and June 2021.

They were initially arrested in the Gozo area of Malta on 10th September 2025, and yesterday completed the extradition proceedings with their successful return to Northern Ireland.

Both suspects are expected to appear before Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

The PSNI say they appreciate the assistance and cooperation provided by Maltese authorities in this case and they will relentlessly pursue those who are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime.