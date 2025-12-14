Strong performances from Greene & McFadden at European Cross Country Championships

Amy Greene and Caolan McFadden represented Ireland at the European Cross Country Championships in Portugal this morning.

Finn Valley AC’s Greene finished 20th overall in the women’s U23 race helping the Ireland team to finish seventh overall.

It was a great run by Amy just a couple of weeks after taking a national U23 silver medal in Derry.

Cranford’s Caolan McFadden ran in the U20 race and the Irish team finished 5th overall.

Here’s Highland’s Athletics Correspondent Patsy McGonigle with the details…