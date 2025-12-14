Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Colouring Competition

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

Strong performances from Greene & McFadden at European Cross Country Championships

Photo: Finn Valley AC on Facebook

Amy Greene and Caolan McFadden represented Ireland at the European Cross Country Championships in Portugal this morning.

Finn Valley AC’s Greene finished 20th overall in the women’s U23 race helping the Ireland team to finish seventh overall.

It was a great run by Amy just a couple of weeks after taking a national U23 silver medal in Derry.

Cranford’s Caolan McFadden ran in the U20 race and the Irish team finished 5th overall.

Here’s Highland’s Athletics Correspondent Patsy McGonigle with the details…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

597884991_1185559077090498_1120363667251056361_n
News, Top Stories

Gardaí urging motorists to be cautious as Donegal remains under Status Yellow rain warning

14 December 2025
candle-lights-burning-flames-fire-600nw-2342707231
News

Four people killed in separate collisions on Irish roads this weekend

14 December 2025
Candle
News, Audio

12 killed in mass shooting on Bondi Beach

14 December 2025
court-768x644-1
News, Top Stories

Man and woman extradited from Malta to Enniskillen on multiple charges

14 December 2025
Advertisement

Related News

597884991_1185559077090498_1120363667251056361_n
News, Top Stories

Gardaí urging motorists to be cautious as Donegal remains under Status Yellow rain warning

14 December 2025
candle-lights-burning-flames-fire-600nw-2342707231
News

Four people killed in separate collisions on Irish roads this weekend

14 December 2025
Candle
News, Audio

12 killed in mass shooting on Bondi Beach

14 December 2025
court-768x644-1
News, Top Stories

Man and woman extradited from Malta to Enniskillen on multiple charges

14 December 2025
buncrana hearts
News, Top Stories

Buncrana Hearts FC urge vandals to hand themselves in after dugout damaged

14 December 2025
Eurovision
News, Audio

Charlie McGettigan to return Eurovision trophy to the EBU

13 December 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube