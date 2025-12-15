LGFA set for rule enhancements

The Donegal Senior Ladies and ATU Donegal Ladies will be involved in trailing 12 new rule enhancements during the 2026 National Football League and the Higher Education Colleges competitions.

The proposals were ratified at a meeting of the LGFA’s Central Council over the weekend.

Six of the 12 changes mirror the GAA Football Review Committee’s rule enhancements in the men’s game.

They are the kickout mark, the two-point scoring arc, the requirement to keep three players in the opposition half at all times, the solo and go, and frees being brought forward for tactical fouling or dissent from the sideline. Short restarts within the 40-metre arc will still be allowed, however.

The six other rule changes look specifically at current LGFA rules, including those related to the tackle, with the overall aim of ensuring that the playing rules of the game are fair, consistent, inclusive, and reflective of the modern development of the sport.

The working group to examine the rules was headed up by former LGFA President and former Donegal Manager Mícheál Naughton.

A Special Congress will take place following the trial period to determine which rule changes will then be implemented on a permanent basis.