Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Colouring Competition

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

Motorists being encouraged to prioritise road safety this Christmas

An Garda Síochána and the Road Safety Authority are continuing to encourage motorists in Donegal to prioritise road safety this Christmas.

So far this year, 170 people have lost their lives on Irish roads, 10 of them being from Donegal.

A heavy enforcement campaign on the roads began at 7:00am on December 1st and will run until 7:00am on January 5th.

The aim is to make An Garda Síochána more visible, to identify and stop dangerous behaviour, including drink and drug driving, speeding, reckless driving and not wearing seat belts.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Police in Strabane appealing for information following burglaries

15 December 2025
600211107_1289394683231575_468321158711406350_n
News, Top Stories

Motorists being encouraged to prioritise road safety this Christmas

15 December 2025
Micheal Martin Dail
News, Audio

Fresh pressure mounting on Fianna Fáil following new claims about failed presidential campaign

14 December 2025
597884991_1185559077090498_1120363667251056361_n
News, Top Stories

Gardaí urging motorists to be cautious as Donegal remains under Status Yellow rain warning

14 December 2025
Advertisement

Related News

skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Police in Strabane appealing for information following burglaries

15 December 2025
600211107_1289394683231575_468321158711406350_n
News, Top Stories

Motorists being encouraged to prioritise road safety this Christmas

15 December 2025
Micheal Martin Dail
News, Audio

Fresh pressure mounting on Fianna Fáil following new claims about failed presidential campaign

14 December 2025
597884991_1185559077090498_1120363667251056361_n
News, Top Stories

Gardaí urging motorists to be cautious as Donegal remains under Status Yellow rain warning

14 December 2025
candle-lights-burning-flames-fire-600nw-2342707231
News

Four people killed in separate collisions on Irish roads this weekend

14 December 2025
Candle
News, Audio

12 killed in mass shooting on Bondi Beach

14 December 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube