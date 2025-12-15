Motorists being encouraged to prioritise road safety this Christmas

An Garda Síochána and the Road Safety Authority are continuing to encourage motorists in Donegal to prioritise road safety this Christmas.

So far this year, 170 people have lost their lives on Irish roads, 10 of them being from Donegal.

A heavy enforcement campaign on the roads began at 7:00am on December 1st and will run until 7:00am on January 5th.

The aim is to make An Garda Síochána more visible, to identify and stop dangerous behaviour, including drink and drug driving, speeding, reckless driving and not wearing seat belts.