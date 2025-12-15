New rail strategy aims to reinstate train line in Donegal

A new rail strategy for the island of Ireland aims to cut journey times to below two hours between major cities.

The infrastructure will be developed over the next five years.

Today’s publication builds on recommendations from the All-Island Strategic Rail Review, aiming to cut travel times down by around half an hour from major routes around the country.

Lines will also be reinstated between Claremorris and Athenry, Lisburn and Antrim, Portadown and Armagh and Letterkenny.

Government also plan to implement ‘early intervention’s to the rail network with the introduction of passing loops allowing for more trains on the line around Boyle, Athlone, Claremorris, Clonmel East and Skerries.