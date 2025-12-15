Over €100,000 allocated to expand domestic, sexual and gender-based violence services in Donegal

Over €100,000 has been allocated to expand domestic, sexual and gender-based violence services in Donegal.

Donegal Rape Crisis Centre are set to receive €105,804, Donegal Women’s Refuge will get €12,000, while Donegal Women’s Centre have been allocated €3,948.

The national €3.2 million allocation follows a targeted funding call by Cuan, the national agency for domestic, sexual and gender-based violence.

The funding has been allocated towards training and capacity building for boards and staff, counselling services for adolescents, targeting services to marginalised groups, increasing access to perpetrator programmes and enhancing access to national helplines.