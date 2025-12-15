Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Colouring Competition

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

Patrick McBrearty hangs up the inter-county boots

Donegal captain Patrick McBrearty has retired from inter-county football.

The decision was reached on medical advice given the sustained recurrence of a knee injury which has hindered the Kilcar clubman in recent seasons.

Patrick retires from the inter-county game having made his own piece of history last season winning a seventh Ulster senior medal, a record for a Donegal footballer. He has also an All-Ireland medal from 2012, has represented Ireland on three occasions and has been a benchmark for excellence over the course of a distinguished 15 year career.

Patrick has made a staggering 167 appearances for Donegal in his long career, 82 of those in championship.

Paying tribute, Donegal GAA County Board Chairperson, Mary Coughlan said:

“Patrick has had an extraordinary career and has set the bar extremely high for the next generation. He’s been a tremendous ambassador for Donegal GAA and has carried himself with dignity both on and off the field. His retirement leaves a great void but the player has been plagued by injury in recent seasons.

“Of course, we must also remember that Patrick joined an elite group back in 2011 when he played county minor and senior championship football on the same day in Ballybofey against Antrim while still a secondary school student in Carrick. It is fitting that leaves with a record haul of medals and since being appointed captain in 2022, he has always led by example and worn the county jersey with fierce pride and distinction”, she concluded.

Patrick has made a staggering 167 appearances for Donegal in his long career, 82 of those in championship.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Micheal Dail
News, Audio

Taoiseach criticises commentary of Presidential Election review

15 December 2025
Rail
News, Top Stories

New rail strategy aims to reinstate train line in Donegal

15 December 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport & Obituary Notices – Monday December 15th

15 December 2025
Obit Template - 2025-12-15T120104.055
News

Highland Radio pays tribute to founding director Raymond O’Neill

15 December 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Micheal Dail
News, Audio

Taoiseach criticises commentary of Presidential Election review

15 December 2025
Rail
News, Top Stories

New rail strategy aims to reinstate train line in Donegal

15 December 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport & Obituary Notices – Monday December 15th

15 December 2025
Obit Template - 2025-12-15T120104.055
News

Highland Radio pays tribute to founding director Raymond O’Neill

15 December 2025
Gritter
News

Donegal roads to be gritted tonight and tomorrow morning

15 December 2025
bondi beach
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal man hailed a hero after saving people during Bondi Beach attack

15 December 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube