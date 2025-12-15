Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Police in Strabane appealing for information following burglaries

Police in Strabane are appealing for information following reports of two burglaries in rural locations on Saturday.

They are also urging people to be security conscious, especially at this time of year.

A garage at a house in the School Row area was broken into at around 3am on Saturday morning.

A shed and van, parked at a house in the Backburn Road area, were entered sometime between midnight and 9.30am, also on Saturday.

A number of items were taken from each property including tools and equipment.

Officers would ask anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity or who may have captured dash-cam footage from these areas which could help with their investigation, to call them at Strabane on the non-emergency number 101 or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

The PSNI say they see an increase in this kind of opportunistic criminality at this time of year.

They are encouraging those who own or keep quantities of tools, materials or anything that a criminal might consider of value to steal, to please consider adopting some preventative measures, such as high-security locks , marking property with a kit and registering them on an approved database.

They added that support for rural communities is really important, so the faster a crime is reported, the quicker action can be taken.

