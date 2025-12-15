Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Taoiseach criticises commentary of Presidential Election review

The Taoiseach and Fianna Fail leader is criticising commentary of the Presidential Election review, which he says is ‘extremely disappointing, selective and inaccurate’.

In a statement, Micheal Martin says the report is still being finalised, and he hasn’t yet received it.

He says he takes exception to some of the ‘false assertations’ which have been written about the process, saying a meeting of the Fianna Fail parliamentary party will be convened to discuss the full report when it is finalised.

Fianna Fail Councillor Michael Regan, says grassroots members feel ignored:

Micheal Dail
News, Audio

Taoiseach criticises commentary of Presidential Election review

15 December 2025
Rail
News, Top Stories

New rail strategy aims to reinstate train line in Donegal

15 December 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport & Obituary Notices – Monday December 15th

15 December 2025
Obit Template - 2025-12-15T120104.055
News

Highland Radio pays tribute to founding director Raymond O’Neill

15 December 2025
