Taoiseach criticises commentary of Presidential Election review

The Taoiseach and Fianna Fail leader is criticising commentary of the Presidential Election review, which he says is ‘extremely disappointing, selective and inaccurate’.

In a statement, Micheal Martin says the report is still being finalised, and he hasn’t yet received it.

He says he takes exception to some of the ‘false assertations’ which have been written about the process, saying a meeting of the Fianna Fail parliamentary party will be convened to discuss the full report when it is finalised.

Fianna Fail Councillor Michael Regan, says grassroots members feel ignored: