Two drivers caught driving over speed limits in Letterkenny and Stranorlar

Two drivers in Donegal were caught driving in excess of speed limits last week, as Gardaí continue their Christmas road traffic enforcement campaign.

One was caught travelling at 118km/hr in a 60km speed zone on the N15 in Stranorlar.

While another clocked in at 192km/hr in a 100km/hr zone on the N56 in Letterkenny.

Nationally, over 3,265 drivers were detected for speeding offences by An Garda Síochána and Mobile Safety Camera Vans, while 147 people were arrested during this period for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.