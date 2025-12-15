Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Colouring Competition

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

Two drivers caught driving over speed limits in Letterkenny and Stranorlar

Two drivers in Donegal were caught driving in excess of speed limits last week, as Gardaí continue their Christmas road traffic enforcement campaign.

One was caught travelling at 118km/hr in a 60km speed zone on the N15 in Stranorlar.

While another clocked in at 192km/hr in a 100km/hr zone on the N56 in Letterkenny.

Nationally, over 3,265 drivers were detected for speeding offences by An Garda Síochána and Mobile Safety Camera Vans, while 147 people were arrested during this period for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

15 December 2025
violence against women domestic abuse
News, Top Stories

Over €100,000 allocated to expand domestic, sexual and gender-based violence services in Donegal

15 December 2025
National Lottery
News, Audio, Top Stories

National Lottery launches urgent appeal to find winner of €500,000

15 December 2025
derry missing
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry growing concerned for missing man

15 December 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

15 December 2025
violence against women domestic abuse
News, Top Stories

Over €100,000 allocated to expand domestic, sexual and gender-based violence services in Donegal

15 December 2025
National Lottery
News, Audio, Top Stories

National Lottery launches urgent appeal to find winner of €500,000

15 December 2025
derry missing
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry growing concerned for missing man

15 December 2025
gard garda gardai speeding rpu
News, Top Stories

Two drivers caught driving over speed limits in Letterkenny and Stranorlar

15 December 2025
fishing
News, Audio, Top Stories

EU Commission fishing quota decision labelled a betrayal

15 December 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube