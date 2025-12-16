Bundoran ESB substation targeted in burglary



Another ESB substation has been targeted in a burglary.

There was a spate of similar incidents in July, and Gardaí are now focusing on Bundoran Substation.

On Monday, between 6pm on Monday 8th of December and 8am the following morning, the boundary fence to the yard was forced open, and a quantity of green earth wire cable and bare stranded conductor cable was stolen.

Gardaí in Ballyshannon are appealing for anyone who witnessed suspicious activity or vehicles in the area during that time to come forward.