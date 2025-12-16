Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Deputy Mac Lochlainn calls for battle plan to be drawn up following EU Fisheries Council outcome

A Donegal Deputy has demanded the Minister for Fisheries present a battle plan for Ireland’s seafood industry.

Speaking at today’s Oireachtas Committee, Deputy Padraig Mac Lochlainn said the outcome of the EU’s Fisheries Council will be devastating for Ireland’s coastal and fishing communities.

He added that serious questions over the influence of a major European Union-based corporation must also be answered:

In response, Minister Dooley says he is aware of the activities of other countries and something must be done urgently to protect coastal communities and biodiversity:

