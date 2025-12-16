Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Colouring Competition

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

Donegal schools allocated €1.4 million in Minor Works and Information Communications Technology Grant funding

Donegal schools have been allocated €1.4 million in Minor Works and Information Communications Technology Grant funding.

A total of €900,000 will be invested in the county’s primary schools, with €500,000 being invested in its post-primary schools.

The Minor Works grant gives schools the autonomy to tackle immediate maintenance and small-scale improvements, such as ventilation upgrades, new furniture and the enhancement of outdoor learning spaces.

The ICT funding empowers educators to integrate technology seamlessly into the classroom.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

police
News, Top Stories

Cross-border operation targets Christmas burglary gangs

16 December 2025
post letter
News, Top Stories

Last chance to post standard parcels to Ireland and UK before Christmas

16 December 2025
Ambulance1
News, Top Stories

HSE warns that ambulance service being abused as taxis

16 December 2025
Anholt, DK Use: Everything. No time limit Not for resale
News, Audio

Orsted encourages groups within 10km of Sorne and Flughland to apply to Community Benefit Fund

16 December 2025
Advertisement

Related News

police
News, Top Stories

Cross-border operation targets Christmas burglary gangs

16 December 2025
post letter
News, Top Stories

Last chance to post standard parcels to Ireland and UK before Christmas

16 December 2025
Ambulance1
News, Top Stories

HSE warns that ambulance service being abused as taxis

16 December 2025
Anholt, DK Use: Everything. No time limit Not for resale
News, Audio

Orsted encourages groups within 10km of Sorne and Flughland to apply to Community Benefit Fund

16 December 2025
school back to school education (1)
News, Top Stories

Donegal schools allocated €1.4 million in Minor Works and Information Communications Technology Grant funding

16 December 2025
pregnant-gd53aa436b_1920
News, Top Stories

Survey finds 81% of patients pleased with maternity care at LUH

16 December 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube