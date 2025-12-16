Donegal schools allocated €1.4 million in Minor Works and Information Communications Technology Grant funding

Donegal schools have been allocated €1.4 million in Minor Works and Information Communications Technology Grant funding.

A total of €900,000 will be invested in the county’s primary schools, with €500,000 being invested in its post-primary schools.

The Minor Works grant gives schools the autonomy to tackle immediate maintenance and small-scale improvements, such as ventilation upgrades, new furniture and the enhancement of outdoor learning spaces.

The ICT funding empowers educators to integrate technology seamlessly into the classroom.