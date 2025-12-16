Handbag stolen in broad daylight from St Conal’s Hospital car park

A handbag containing several important items was stolen from a car in the St. Conal’s Hospital car park in Letterkenny on Tuesday, 9th December, in broad daylight.

The mustard-coloured suede River Island handbag was taken between approximately 8:30am and 9:00am. It contained a black River Island purse, a small amount of cash, and bank cards and a driver’s licence.

The car itself was not damaged.

Garda Grainne Doherty on this morning’s Nine ’til Noon Show urged the public to ensure their vehicles are locked, particularly while doing their Christmas shopping: