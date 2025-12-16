Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Colouring Competition

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

Handbag stolen in broad daylight from St Conal’s Hospital car park

A handbag containing several important items was stolen from a car in the St. Conal’s Hospital car park in Letterkenny on Tuesday, 9th December, in broad daylight.

The mustard-coloured suede River Island handbag was taken between approximately 8:30am and 9:00am. It contained a black River Island purse, a small amount of cash, and bank cards and a driver’s licence.

The car itself was not damaged.

Garda Grainne Doherty on this morning’s Nine ’til Noon Show urged the public to ensure their vehicles are locked, particularly while doing their Christmas shopping:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Fergus McGroary
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardaí warns public to stay safe during festive season by planning night out

16 December 2025
mullooly november
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mullooly welcomes new support to defer Mercosur vote

16 December 2025
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Bundoran ESB substation targeted in burglary

16 December 2025
Grainne New
News, Audio, Top Stories

Handbag stolen in broad daylight from St Conal’s Hospital car park

16 December 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Fergus McGroary
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardaí warns public to stay safe during festive season by planning night out

16 December 2025
mullooly november
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mullooly welcomes new support to defer Mercosur vote

16 December 2025
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Bundoran ESB substation targeted in burglary

16 December 2025
Grainne New
News, Audio, Top Stories

Handbag stolen in broad daylight from St Conal’s Hospital car park

16 December 2025
drug driving
News, Audio, Top Stories

Drug-driving cases surge in Donegal

16 December 2025
Garda-Logo
News, Top Stories

Investigations Lifford car fire begin

16 December 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube