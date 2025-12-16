Inquest of teenagers who died in Tyrone nightclub crush will not begin until criminal proceedings have concluded

A coroner’s ruled an inquest into the deaths of three teenagers who died in a crush outside a hotel nightclub in County Tyrone six years ago will not begin until after criminal proceedings have concluded.

16-year-old Connor Currie, and Lauren Bullock and Morgan Barnard who were both 17, died as they queued outside the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown for a disco in 2019.

Connor, Lauren and Morgan’s families were present for the hearing today.

As Madam Coroner Maria Duggan expressed her condolences for what she described as their immeasurable loss.

Last week, two men pleaded not guilty to the teenager’s manslaughter. Their trial is expected to begin in October next year, and last three.

The coroner explained the inquest, can’t go ahead until after the trial, but provided a reassurance that there will be a second preliminary hearing in January, 2026 to keep the matter under review.