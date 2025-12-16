Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Investigations Lifford car fire begin

Gardai Scam Warning, Highland Radio, News, Letterkenny, Donegal

Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred in Ballindrait, Lifford on Sunday, 14th December.

Between 7:40pm and 7:55pm a car at a premises in the area was set alight.

The fire brigade attended the scene and extinguished the fire, with no one hurt during the incident.

Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing for any information from people in the area from 7:30-8pm who may have witnessed suspicious activity, has dash-cam footage or particularly witnessed a group of men on foot to contact them on 074-9167100.

Fergus McGroary
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardaí warns public to stay safe during festive season by planning night out

16 December 2025
mullooly november
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mullooly welcomes new support to defer Mercosur vote

16 December 2025
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Bundoran ESB substation targeted in burglary

16 December 2025
Grainne New
News, Audio, Top Stories

Handbag stolen in broad daylight from St Conal’s Hospital car park

16 December 2025
Advertisement

