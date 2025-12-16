Investigations Lifford car fire begin

Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred in Ballindrait, Lifford on Sunday, 14th December.

Between 7:40pm and 7:55pm a car at a premises in the area was set alight.

The fire brigade attended the scene and extinguished the fire, with no one hurt during the incident.

Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing for any information from people in the area from 7:30-8pm who may have witnessed suspicious activity, has dash-cam footage or particularly witnessed a group of men on foot to contact them on 074-9167100.