Last chance to post standard parcels to Ireland and UK before Christmas

Today is the last day for sending standard parcels to both Ireland and the UK, in time for Christmas.

The last day to post standard letters and large envelopes from Ireland to England, Scotland and Wales is December 18th, December 19th for the North, and December 22nd for the Republic.

However, An Post advises you need to post these items today or very soon for the best chance of a pre-Christmas delivery.

It also advises that An Post ‘digital stamps’ can be used to send letters to Ireland and the UK, up to 100g.

Digital stamps can be purchased through the An Post app on your phone, which gives you a unique code to write on your envelope.

