Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Colouring Competition

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

LOI fixtures released for 2026 season

The League of Ireland have confirmed the fixtures for the 2026 season.

Finn Harps will kick off on Friday 13th February with a trip to Athlone Town.

The first home game at Finn Park for Kevin McHugh’s side is the follwoing Friday the 20th against UCD.

Shamrock Rovers will begin their Premier Division title defence at home to newly promoted Dundalk on Friday February 6th.

On the same evening Derry City kick off their season with a north west derby agsinst Sligo Rovers at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

The league have also confirmed that Bohemians will face St Pat’s at the Aviva Stadium on the opening weekend of the new Premier Division season on Sunday February 8th.

Click here for First Division Fixtures

Click here for Premier Division Fixtures

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Gritter
News

Donegal roads to be gritted this afternoon

16 December 2025
Pic 7
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Food Response Network unveils first Strategic Plan amid rising food poverty

16 December 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

16 December 2025
Fergus McGroary
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardaí warns public to stay safe during festive season by planning night out

16 December 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Gritter
News

Donegal roads to be gritted this afternoon

16 December 2025
Pic 7
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Food Response Network unveils first Strategic Plan amid rising food poverty

16 December 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

16 December 2025
Fergus McGroary
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardaí warns public to stay safe during festive season by planning night out

16 December 2025
mullooly november
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mullooly welcomes new support to defer Mercosur vote

16 December 2025
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Bundoran ESB substation targeted in burglary

16 December 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube