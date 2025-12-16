LOI fixtures released for 2026 season

The League of Ireland have confirmed the fixtures for the 2026 season.

Finn Harps will kick off on Friday 13th February with a trip to Athlone Town.

The first home game at Finn Park for Kevin McHugh’s side is the follwoing Friday the 20th against UCD.

Shamrock Rovers will begin their Premier Division title defence at home to newly promoted Dundalk on Friday February 6th.

On the same evening Derry City kick off their season with a north west derby agsinst Sligo Rovers at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

The league have also confirmed that Bohemians will face St Pat’s at the Aviva Stadium on the opening weekend of the new Premier Division season on Sunday February 8th.

Click here for First Division Fixtures

Click here for Premier Division Fixtures