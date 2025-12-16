Meeting to save Carndonagh courthouse moved due to safety

A meeting is being held tomorrow, at 2pm in Colgan Hall, in a bid to save Carndonagh Courthouse.

The building was closed six years ago on what was meant to be a temporary basis.

Carndonagh is one of a number of Courthouses that has closed, with the facilities seemingly falling into a state of disrepair.

The meeting was due to take place in the courthouse, however Cllr Albert Doherty says the court services have deemed the build too unsafe,

Meanwhile, Ciaran MacLochlainn, a Solicitor with C&S Kelly Solicitors says when he began practising, there where four times more courthouses in county,