O’Neill returns to coaching role in Tyrone

Former Footballer of the Year Stephen O’Neill has joined the Tyrone U20 coaching team ahead of the defence of Ulster and All-Ireland titles.

The Red Hands are chasing a third successive All-Ireland triumph under manager Paul Devlin, who embarks on his ninth season in charge.

Clann na nGael clubman O’Neill, who has been part of the Cavan senior backroom team for the past two seasons, replaces Diarmaid McNulty, who has stepped down due to family and club commitments with Gortin.

Stats and analysis specialist Leo Green of Killyclogher has also stepped away, and is replaced by Shane Coyle from the Greencastle club.

Manager Devlin has ensured a steady stream of quality recruits to the county senior squad over the past eight years, with another batch from the 2025 group having been called up in recent weeks by Malachy O’Rourke.

Stephen O’Neill is widely regarded as one of the game’s greatest attackers.

He helped Tyrone to three All-Ireland titles in the noughties, winning three All-Star awards, and was voted Footballer of the Year in 2005.

He has since earned a reputation as an accomplished coach, working with Tyrone, Antrim and Cavan at senior level.

And at 45 years of age, he continues to showcase his talents on the field of play, winning four successive All-Ireland Masters titles with Tyrone, the most recent just a couple of months ago.

