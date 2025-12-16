Orsted encourages groups within 10km of Sorne and Flughland to apply to Community Benefit Fund

Renewable energy company, Orsted have encouraged groups and community initiatives within 10km of Sorne and Flughland to apply to their Community Benefit Fund.

The fund which has already seen funding for Spraoi Agus Sport, Scoil Naomh Padraig and Buncrana GAA is open until 31st December.

Orsted have erected wind farms in Donegal and have welcomed further projects to increase use of renewable energies.

Some Donegal residents have opposed the adoption of wind farms citing concerns on health and community.

Operations and Landowner Community Liaison at Ørsted, Amy Ahern, explained the purpose of the Orsted fund, and acknowledged the concerns people may have but says that they only seek to help communities with their projects and community fund: