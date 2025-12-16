Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Survey finds 81% of patients pleased with maternity care at LUH

Letterkenny University Hospital has welcomed the National Maternity Experience Survey 2025 findings, which reports on the positive maternity care experienced by women earlier this year.

They say the results of this survey are contributing to ongoing quality improvements in maternity care.

The survey invited women who gave birth in February and March 2025 to share their experiences of antenatal, labour, birth and postnatal care.

In total, 205 women who gave birth at LUH during this time were invited to take part and with 95 participants responding, this reflected a response rate of 46% compared to the national average of 42%.

81% of survey participants who gave birth at LUH reported their maternity care in the neonatal unit as being good.

Areas for improvement highlighted in the survey included: Clear answers to questions during labour and birth.

17% of participants (16 out of 95) said that during their labour and birth, their questions were not answered in a way that they could understand.

The HSE says the Director of Midwifery is currently working with the different members of the multidisciplinary team to look at ways of ensuring that all explanations are clear and that families understand the care being provided.

police
News, Top Stories

Cross-border operation targets Christmas burglary gangs

16 December 2025
post letter
News, Top Stories

Last chance to post standard parcels to Ireland and UK before Christmas

16 December 2025
Ambulance1
News, Top Stories

HSE warns that ambulance service being abused as taxis

16 December 2025
Anholt, DK Use: Everything. No time limit Not for resale
News, Audio

Orsted encourages groups within 10km of Sorne and Flughland to apply to Community Benefit Fund

16 December 2025
