Twin Towns to host PRO Boxing event for first time

History will be made in 2026 as professional boxing comes to the Twin Towns of Ballybofey and Stranorlar for the first time.

Fight Night At The Valley, promoted by Jason Quigley of Sheer Sports, will showcase some of Ireland’s top prospects at the Finn Valley Centre on February 21.

Donegal’s former world middleweight title challenger Jason Quigley is putting on the show in his hometown – and at a venue he holds dear.

The show, in association with Rite Financial Solutions, O’Reilly’s and R Kings, promises to be a night of fireworks not to be missed.

“I am absolutely delighted to be bringing professional boxing to Ballybofey and Stranorlar,” Quigley said. “This is something that has never been done before and it’s really exciting.

“This will be the start of a long journey and this isn’t just a one-and-done show; I am really planning to build this and grow. This will bring business and bring eyes to the town.

“I also want to show the local boxers from this area that the opportunity doesn’t have to be a million miles away; it can be right here, on the doorstep. That is really my main aim and main goal.

“This is really exciting for me, especially coming back to the Finn Valley Centre, a place I have trained in all of my life. It is a place I had many great nights in, for homecomings and also I boxed there as an amateur. It will be strange to be outside the ropes, but really exciting.”

Local favourite and Raphoe Boxing Club graduate Danny Duffy will return to the ring. Duffy (3-0) is back after a points win over Ricky Starkey in an exciting clash at the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny in October.

The super-bantamweight will clash with Lakshmy Zaragoza on what is his first scheduled six rounder on the Fight Night At the Valley card.

‘Hands of Stone’ Jason Myers (4-0, 3KOs) is pencilled in for what will be his third pro fight in Donegal and following on from a first round KO of Kevin Kirchner in Letterkenny earlier this year.

Dublin super-heavyweight Daniel Fakoyede will look to build on a debut win over Mateusz Rybarski. At the National Stadium, in October, Fakoyede stopped Rybarski after 72 seconds of the first round.

Gorey light-heavyweight David Kennedy (2-0) features in his latest scrap with further exciting boxers to be added to the card in due course.

Quigley said: “We have a stacked card. We have all young, hungry, up-and-coming fighters who are gunning to make a name for themselves in the sport. These are exciting fighters building their records. We will be making further announcements of more cracking fighters to the card in the coming weeks.”

Fight Night At The Valley comes hot on the heels of two highly successful pro shows, Rumble In The Hills, hosted by Sheer Sports in Letterkenny in 2023 and 2025.

Quigley said: “I am so grateful to the sponsors who have come on board to help make this happen.

“This is bringing something new, something exciting to the town. It’s going to be really exciting and the atmosphere will be great.

“This is me starting something and I have a vision of going this and being successful. I want this to be an annual thing and keep coming back, bigger and better.

“We’re kicking off 2026 with a bang; it’s time to rock and roll!”

Tickets for the Fight Night At The Valley can be purchased here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fight-night-at-the-valley-tickets-1978008585927?aff=oddtdtcreator