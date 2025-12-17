Blaney and Ward clash over whether the DCB scheme is working

Two Donegal politicians have clashed on today’s Nine til Noon Show regarding the success of the Defective Blocks scheme.

Recently, in the Seanad, Senator Niall Blaney said spoof is being spun about the severity of the situation.

He said thanks to the efforts of government, and work that has gone on thus far, there is real progress in Donegal.

Speaking to Greg Hughes on today’s Nine til Noon Show, he claimed that progress is not being recognised……..

Responding, Deputy Charles Ward said the scheme isn’t working, and that remains the bottom line…………..

Deputy Ward was speaking from his child’s bedroom, and revealed the cracks in the wall.

You can hear the full discussion here –