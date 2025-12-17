Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Changing landscape for Finn Harps – Aidan Campbell

Finn Harps Football Club held their AGM in recent days and the main item from the meeting was the approval given for a new limited company to look after the infrastructural side of developments, namely the planned new stadium in Stranorlar.

According to Aidan Campbell, Commercial Officer at the club, this new departure will have financial and tax advantages with an estimation that could lead to a VAT saving of around €900,000 on the new stadium.

The club is currently awaiting planning approval for revised plans that were submitted to Donegal Co. Council in the autumn, and while there are still many hurdles to be overcome, club officials are optimistic that the long talked about new stadium will be come a reality.

Highland’s Chris Ashmore has been speaking this week with Aidan Campbell who feels this move will have the club in a better footing going forward…



