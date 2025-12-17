Cope says Taoiseach should move a Motion of Confidence in himself as FF leader

A Donegal Fianna Fail TD says Taoiseach Michael Martin should table a motion of confidence in himself.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin survived a tense meeting with his TDs and Senators last night, over a review into the party’s failed presidential campaign.

That report found unsuccessful candidate Jim Gavin was asked five times about a past issue with a tenant which ultimately derailed his run for the Aras.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Deputy Pat The Cope Gallagher told Greg Hughes there are outstanding issues which need to be answered………

Michael Martin says he takes full responsibility for the process to select Jim Gavin as his party’s presidential candidate.

The Fianna Fail leader is apologising for the disastrous presidential campaign…….