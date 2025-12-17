Donegal family shares warning after carbon monoxide tragedy ahead of wedding

A warning is being issued by the family of a man who died from carbon monoxide poisoning in the run-up to his daughter’s wedding.

Glenties farmer and county representative Michael Harkin said his brother John, who lived in London, was staying at the family home in Dunfanaghy during a visit to Donegal.

Before his arrival, relatives had lit the fire to warm the house. However, a crow’s nest had blocked the ventilation, allowing the odourless gas to build up and tragically causing John’s death.

Michael is urging people to ensure their chimneys are cleared and to install carbon monoxide alarms: