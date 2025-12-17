Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Colouring Competition

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

Donegal family shares warning after carbon monoxide tragedy ahead of wedding

A warning is being issued by the family of a man who died from carbon monoxide poisoning in the run-up to his daughter’s wedding.

Glenties farmer and county representative Michael Harkin said his brother John, who lived in London, was staying at the family home in Dunfanaghy during a visit to Donegal.

Before his arrival, relatives had lit the fire to warm the house. However, a crow’s nest had blocked the ventilation, allowing the odourless gas to build up and tragically causing John’s death.

Michael is urging people to ensure their chimneys are cleared and to install carbon monoxide alarms:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show

17 December 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Serious road traffic collision in Belleek near Donegal border

17 December 2025
michael harkin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal family shares warning after carbon monoxide tragedy ahead of wedding

17 December 2025
ballyliffin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Smaller towns need to be prioritised in Active Travel allocations – Mc Dermott

17 December 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show

17 December 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Serious road traffic collision in Belleek near Donegal border

17 December 2025
michael harkin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal family shares warning after carbon monoxide tragedy ahead of wedding

17 December 2025
ballyliffin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Smaller towns need to be prioritised in Active Travel allocations – Mc Dermott

17 December 2025
cope martin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cope says Taoiseach should move a Motion of Confidence in himself as FF leader

17 December 2025
armedgardai
News, Top Stories

Garda counter-terrorism training being stepped up ahead of EU presidency

17 December 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube