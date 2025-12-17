Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Colouring Competition

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

ERNACT secures ninth project approval within 12 months

ERNACT has announced the approval of its ninth project within 12 months.

The funding has been allocated for the INCLUDE project under the Interreg Northern Periphery and Arctic (NPA) Programme.

This latest approval brings total project funding secured by ERNACT during 2025 to €25.1 million, with €9 million being invested directly in the North West City Region.

The funding will support digital innovation-led development, strengthen cross-border and interregional collaboration, and deliver tangible benefits for communities across the region.

The INCLUDE project arises from a competitive NPA clustering call and will see ERNACT, as Lead Partner of the MINDSET project, working with partner organisations to address shared territorial challenges.

These include skills gaps, low engagement among young people and minority groups, climate adaptation needs, and the development of resilient, place-based economies.

ERNACT currently leads the HUMAN, MINDSET and PEACE-AIR projects and will also work closely with Derry City and Strabane District Council on the Smart Villages Network project, further strengthening cooperation across the North West and beyond.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

ColumbaMcVeigh
News, Top Stories

Search for disappeared teenager Columba McVeigh fails to locate remains

17 December 2025
DSC05344
News, Top Stories

ERNACT secures ninth project approval within 12 months

17 December 2025
Polestar Christmas
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardaí to increase visibility in Letterkenny in the run up to Christmas

17 December 2025
irish-water-workers (1)
News

Water outage in Bundoran taking place overnight

16 December 2025
Advertisement

Related News

ColumbaMcVeigh
News, Top Stories

Search for disappeared teenager Columba McVeigh fails to locate remains

17 December 2025
DSC05344
News, Top Stories

ERNACT secures ninth project approval within 12 months

17 December 2025
Polestar Christmas
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardaí to increase visibility in Letterkenny in the run up to Christmas

17 December 2025
irish-water-workers (1)
News

Water outage in Bundoran taking place overnight

16 December 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport & Obituary Notices – Tuesday December 16th

16 December 2025
greenvale-hotel
News, Top Stories

Inquest of teenagers who died in Tyrone nightclub crush will not begin until criminal proceedings have concluded

16 December 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube