ERNACT secures ninth project approval within 12 months

ERNACT has announced the approval of its ninth project within 12 months.

The funding has been allocated for the INCLUDE project under the Interreg Northern Periphery and Arctic (NPA) Programme.

This latest approval brings total project funding secured by ERNACT during 2025 to €25.1 million, with €9 million being invested directly in the North West City Region.

The funding will support digital innovation-led development, strengthen cross-border and interregional collaboration, and deliver tangible benefits for communities across the region.

The INCLUDE project arises from a competitive NPA clustering call and will see ERNACT, as Lead Partner of the MINDSET project, working with partner organisations to address shared territorial challenges.

These include skills gaps, low engagement among young people and minority groups, climate adaptation needs, and the development of resilient, place-based economies.

ERNACT currently leads the HUMAN, MINDSET and PEACE-AIR projects and will also work closely with Derry City and Strabane District Council on the Smart Villages Network project, further strengthening cooperation across the North West and beyond.