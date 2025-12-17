Late spring early summer return for Donegal’s Ciaran Thompson

Ciaran Thompson is targeting a return to action in late spring or earlier summer as he continues his recovery from injury.

The Naomh Conaill man had to leave the field of play twenty minutes into the All Ireland defeat to Kerry back in July.

Speaking with Michael McMullan of the Gaelic Life, Thompson says the group are stilling dealing with the process of that disappointing day in Croke Park but at the same time are refocused for 2026 and are looking forward to getting back into action which starts with the return of the McKenna Cup in January.

The competition will give Donegal Manager Jim McGuinness the opportunity to take a look at some of the new players drafted in, including Thompson’s club team mates, Kieran Gallagher, Ultan Doherty, Shea Malone and Max Campbell.

From Thompson’s perspective he’s been telling Michael that his own recovery is on track and he’s feeling positive on how it’s going….