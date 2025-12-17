New Derry contract for Brandon Fleming

Brandon Fleming has agreed a new deal with Derry City that will see him remain at the Brandywell until at least the end of 2028.

The left-sided defender initially joined the club in July on an 18-month contract, and manager Tiernan Lynch has moved quickly to extend the former Hull City man’s stay in Derry.

The 26-year-old has had several potential suitors on his trail during the close season, but says that he is delighted to secure his future at the club.

“It’s been a great experience so far and I had no hesitation in signing up for the next three years” he said.

“My partner spends a lot of time here and we both love it, so it wasn’t a difficult decision.

“It’s a really good group and we’ve enjoyed getting to know the other players and their families, and that has been a big help too.

“We finished strongly last year and I have no doubt that the management team and players are determined to get better, and I really want to be part of that.”

Brandon scored his first ever senior goal in City’s win over Shamrock Rovers this year and said he hopes to add to that in 2026 and beyond.