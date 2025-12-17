Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Rhys Irwin secures Superbike ride for 2026

MasterMac Honda 2026 British Superbike championship rider, Rhys Irwin.
PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON.

Rhys Irwins will step up to the top level in the British Superbike Series in 2026.

The Donegal man who won the second tier Supersport championship this year has joined the MasterMac Hawk Racing team and will be riding a Honda Superbike in the coming months.

Fellow Irish talent from Belfast Eugene McManus will be Irwins teammate.

The 2026 BSB season beginning at Oulton Park in May.

Speaking about signing for Hawk, Irwin said:

“I couldn’t be more excited to be stepping up into Bennetts BSB with a team that has a history of supporting some of the best young riders in superbike racing.

“Winning the championship last season was a dream come true for me and securing this ride is another one.

“I’m so happy to be making my debut in Bennetts BSB and really looking forward to what the team and I can achieve together.”

Team manager Steve Hicken said:

“I’m delighted with our 2026 line up and I’ve no doubt both Rhys and Eugene have the talent and determination to adjust to their new environment and succeed in Bennetts BSB.

“Rhys is on a high off the back of a brilliant championship winning campaign, while Eugene has regularly shown he can compete with the best SuperSport riders.

“It’s always important to be patient with riders as they progress into a new category but we’ll give them the best support we can”

