Safe Routes to School scheme expands with five Donegal schools added

105 schools have been included in the latest round of the Safe Routes to School programme, five are based in Donegal.

They’ll receive funding to improve conditions in and around the schoolgrounds to encourage more walking and cycling.

The Department of Transport says the scheme has led to a 36 per cent increase in kids biking to school, while car use has dropped by 17 per cent

Scoil Cholmcille in Kerrykeel, Scoil Mhuire in Glenties, Scoil Mhuire in Milford, Scoil Naomh Bríd in Muff and St. Aengus National School in Bridge End are now on the programme.

Finola O’Driscoll from the NTA outlines some of the measures they use to make getting to school safer: