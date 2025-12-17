Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Safe Routes to School scheme expands with five Donegal schools added

105 schools have been included in the latest round of the Safe Routes to School programme, five are based in Donegal.

They’ll receive funding to improve conditions in and around the schoolgrounds to encourage more walking and cycling.

The Department of Transport says the scheme has led to a 36 per cent increase in kids biking to school, while car use has dropped by 17 per cent

Scoil Cholmcille in Kerrykeel, Scoil Mhuire in Glenties, Scoil Mhuire in Milford, Scoil Naomh Bríd in Muff and St. Aengus National School in Bridge End are now on the programme.

Finola O’Driscoll from the NTA outlines some of the measures they use to make getting to school safer:

Bedroom 2
News

Blaney and Ward clash over whether the DCB scheme is working

17 December 2025
601209110_1302923801872070_6411554144543397712_n
News

A5 closed following HGV collision near Ulster American Folk Park

17 December 2025
EMBARGO 00.01 Wednesday December 17th NO FEE PIC PIC JULIEN BEHAL PHOTOGRAPHY Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien TD and Minister of State Emer Higgins TD along with the National Transport Authority, have announced the next round of schools to benefit from the Safe Routes to School (SRTS) programme. 105 additional schools covering every county across the country will now be brought into the SRTS programme to begin delivering safer environments for children as they walk, wheel or cycle to school. Pictured are Minister Darragh O’Brien, Anne Shaw, CEO NTA with Kevin Ryan (age 11) and Helen Ryan (aged 10).
News

Safe Routes to School scheme expands with five Donegal schools added

17 December 2025
Garda
News

Two injured as fallen tree causes traffic congestion on N14 in Drumoghill

17 December 2025
Advertisement

