Search for disappeared teenager Columba McVeigh fails to locate remains

The latest search to find one of the so-called disappeared has ended without success.

Tyrone teenager Columba McVeigh was 19 years old when he was abducted and murdered by the IRA in 1975.

The Independent Commission for the Location of Victims remains has conducted a number of searches of Bragan Bog in Co. Monaghan where its believed he was buried.

Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan says the result of the latest search is disappointing, saying he had hoped the family of Columba McVeigh would ‘finally have the solace of being able to lay him to rest’.

