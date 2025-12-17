Two Donegal services added to the Community Services Programme

The Crossroads and Killygordon Enterprise Centre, along with the Swilly Mulroy Community Development Project Society, have been added to the Community Services Programme.

From January 1st, both centres will receive funding for posts within their organisations.

This ranges from €1,260 per year, in the high funding category to €400 per year for CSP-supported manager positions.

Councillor Patrick McGowan is a founding director of the CAKE Centre in Killygordon.

He says that, until now, the centre has relied on volunteers: