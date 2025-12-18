Applications for a new biodiversity initiative to open in January

A biodiversity initiative from Donegal County Council and The Hare’s Corner a venture run by Burrenbeo Trust will open its applications from 1st January.

County Donegal landowners now have a unique opportunity to make space for nature on their land. From January 1st to January 18th, 2026, applications will open for The Hare’s Corner, an innovative biodiversity initiative coordinated by Burrenbeo Trust in partnership with the Donegal County Council.

The project offers practical help to create wildlife ponds, native mini-woodlands, heritage mini-orchards, wildlife hedges, or bespoke ‘plans for nature’. Support includes materials, micro-funding for costs like pond digging, and expert advice, all at no cost to the landowner.

Inspired by the old farming term for a corner “left to nature,” The Hare’s Corner aims to boost biodiversity, tackle climate change, and enhance wellbeing. Landowners, including farmers, schools, and community groups, can apply for one or more actions. In return, participants simply commit to being stewards of their new wildlife haven.

According to Lee Worrel, Hare’s Corner Coordinator at Burrenbeo Trust, “Landowners can apply for one or more biodiversity actions and participation in the Hare’s Corner involves no cost to, and minimal hassle for, the landowner. All we ask in return from beneficiaries is their commitment to act as ‘stewards’ of their own special Hare’s Corner”.

Places are limited, with priority for schools and community groups. Farmers already in ACRES or NPWS Farm Plan Scheme are not eligible.

The County Donegal rollout is funded by the National Parks and Wildlife Service ‘Local Biodiversity Action Fund’.

For more information and to register now for notification when applications are open, visit www.theharescorner.ie