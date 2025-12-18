Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Brussels protest to highlight farmers’ anger at possible Mercosur agreement

A mass protest is being held in Brussels this morning as farmers attempt to stop the Mercosur trade deal.

The EU’s planned agreement with Brazil is controversial as farming groups say it’ll allow lower quality beef into the European market.

Farmers also say recent cuts to the CAP budget mean they won’t be able to match up to this substandard competition.

French President Emmanuel Macron says he will firmly oppose the deal, giving the protestors some hope.

Midlands North West MEP Ciaran Mullooly has expressed concern that Taoiseach Michael Martin hasn’t given a similar commitment.

He says EU negotiators didn’t adopt suggestions from the parliament which would have strengthened safety-clause mechanisms designed to protect EU farmers…………………..

