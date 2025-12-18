Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Enda McDermott says “Christmas has taken a back seat” as Burt prepare for All-Ireland Semi-Final

Burt hurling manager Enda McDermott

Christmas shopping is the last thing on Enda McDermott’s mind!

The Burt manager is more focused on preparing his team for an All-Ireland Junior Club Hurling Semi-Final this Saturday, just five days before Christmas Day.

The Ulster Junior Club Champions defeated Thomas McCurtains of London in Ruislip back in November to book their spot in the last four as a last-gasp Aidan McKinney score won it at the death.

Burt’s opponents this weekend are Easkey – five-in-a-row Sligo Senior Hurling Champions and four-in-a-row Connacht Junior Club Hurling Champions – so McDermott knows it will be a tough battle in Ballyshannon.

Highland’s Mark Gallagher caught up with McDermott in the lead up to the game and he said there will be a large support travelling from Inishowen to Fr. Tierney Park on Saturday afternoon…

 

Chris Ashmore and Mickey McCann will be providing live updates from the game from 1pm on Saturday.

