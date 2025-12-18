Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
First ever Finn Harps Senior Women’s team ready for action in the New Year

Joint-captains Codie Walsh & Aislinn Coll
A launch took place in the Radisson Hotel in Letterkenny last night (Wednesday) to announce details of the first Finn Harps Senior Women’s team to take part in the Women’s National League.
The top division will continue with the established clubs, while the new Development League – essentially the second tier – will be in two sections with a number of new clubs at this level, such as Finn Harps, plus under 23 teams from bigger clubs, such as Shamrock Rovers and Shelbourne.
The fixtures are not out yet but they will start in March and Harps women will play their homes games at Finn Park.
The Ballybofey club’s Senior Women’s Manager Dessie McGlinchey spoke to Chris Ashmore at the event and can’t wait to get started…

 

Raphoe’s Codie Walsh and Aislinn Coll of Glenea are joint-captains for the first ever Finn Harps Senior Women’s team…

 

And here’s Paddy McDaid, Head of Women’s Development at Finn Park…

 

Finn Harps Senior Women’s Team manager Dessie McGlinchey

 

