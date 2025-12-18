Gardaí concerned for well-being of girl missing from Letterkenny

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Lucy Cawley (15) who was reported missing from Letterkenny, Co. Donegal since the 17th December 2025.

Lucy is described as being approximately 5 foot 3 inches in height, of slim build with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Gardaí are concerned for Lucy’s well-being.

Anyone with information on Lucy’s whereabouts is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.