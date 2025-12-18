Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Colouring Competition

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

Gardaí concerned for well-being of girl missing from Letterkenny

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Lucy Cawley (15) who was reported missing from Letterkenny, Co. Donegal since the 17th December 2025.

Lucy is described as being approximately 5 foot 3 inches in height, of slim build with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Gardaí are concerned for Lucy’s well-being.

Anyone with information on Lucy’s whereabouts is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Missing person - Lucy Cawley
News, Top Stories

Gardaí concerned for well-being of girl missing from Letterkenny

18 December 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming & Obituary Notices – Thursday December 18th

18 December 2025
psni breath
Top Stories, News

Over 100 motoring arrests in first weeks of PSNI winter campaign

18 December 2025
House 3
Top Stories, News

A year-on-year decrease in new Donegal housing notices

18 December 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Missing person - Lucy Cawley
News, Top Stories

Gardaí concerned for well-being of girl missing from Letterkenny

18 December 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming & Obituary Notices – Thursday December 18th

18 December 2025
psni breath
Top Stories, News

Over 100 motoring arrests in first weeks of PSNI winter campaign

18 December 2025
House 3
Top Stories, News

A year-on-year decrease in new Donegal housing notices

18 December 2025
derry missing
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry report fresh concern for missing man

18 December 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

18 December 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube